Great news for residents and visitors to Graniteville, the Fire Company is back in business. Fire Chief Rob Paulus was happy to report a new liability policy contract has been signed and emergency services have resumed.

In October 2022, Fire Chief Rob Paulus stated the fire company could no longer afford the liability insurance and would suspend emergency services. The all-volunteer fire company has a budget of $10,000 a year and the quote for their premiums for liability insurance was $18,000.

Given the remote location of Graniteville, having emergency services on site is critical, especially during peak fire and visitor season.

Paulus reported that George Petersen Insurance Agency approached the department and offered them an affordable policy. “The insurance broker was Christian Mello out of their Auburn office, he was great to work with!”

Come celebrate and support the fire company on July 1st

Graniteville will celebrate Independence Day a little early, on July 1st and you’re invited:

Join us on Saturday, July 1st for our annual Independence Day Parade and Picnic. This year’s Parade theme is Hawaiian Beach party. Fun, friends and free hot-dogs! Raffle to benefit the Graniteville Volunteer Fire Company. Graniteville Fire T-Shirts will also be for sale. Gather for the parade starting at 11:00am at the Schoolhouse. Picnic to follow. Raffle will take place after lunch. The $5 entry fee for the parade will go toward the prize for best kid and best adult parade entry. If you can, bring a side dish or dessert to share. If you can’t, that’s okay, come anyway!

Graniteville Volunteer Fire Company Engine 46 will be in the parade

Directions to Graniteville: Take Hwy 49 from Nevada City towards North San Juan, continue on Tyler Foote Rd/Tyler Foote Crossing Rd. Drive to N Bloomfield-Graniteville Rd. and make a slight right on Cruzon Grade after 9.4 miles. Continue onto Continue onto Back Bone Rd, slight right onto Snow Tent Rd, then turn left onto N Bloomfield Rd/N Bloomfield-Graniteville Rd and continue for a little over 8 miles.

It’ll take about 75 minutes to drive from Nevada City to Graniteville – enjoy the sights.