Our photographer Penny ventured out this morning and shot some beautiful pictures of Grass Valley after the snow storm. As you can see, it is really icy out there. If you can stay off the roads, please do so.

The “Beatles” shot! Photos by Penny P Collins

If you are in the City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, or Town of Truckee city/town limits, their service teams will be the go-to resource for that area. Please visit their websites for additional information. Check the Caltrans District 3 map for information on highway conditions and closures.

Roads Service Request

To report downed trees on County Roads, call 530-265-1411 or 911. To report downed power poles, as well as trees into power poles, contact PG&E directly at 1-800-743-500 or 911.

Transit Services

All transit services are canceled for Wednesday, March 1st due to unsafe conditions.