GRASS VALLEY, Calif. December 13, 2023 – As a gesture to brighten the holiday season, the Grass Valley Police Department, Grass Valley Fire Department, and members of City Hall are coming together to host a special toy giveaway event at Memorial Park in Grass Valley, CA.

Families in the Grass Valley area are invited to join this festive occasion when free children’s toys will be distributed by our Police Officers, Firefighters, and City Staff to the children of our community. We have toys for the Kindergarten – 5th Grade age ranges. The event aims to bring joy and smiles to young faces while fostering a sense of community unity.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park, Grass Valley

Who: We have toys for Kindergarten – 5th Grade age ranges

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to Memorial Park during this special time frame. Each family will be eligible to receive one free toy per child, ensuring that as many children as possible can experience the magic of the season.

We recognize the importance of community connection, especially during the holiday season. This event is a way for us to give back and bring joy to the families of Grass Valley.

In partnership with Convoy of Hope, the Grass Valley Police Department, Grass Valley Fire Department, and City Hall members are enthusiastic about the opportunity to engage with the community in a festive and positive way.

Our hope is that this event can be a memorable occasion for families. Make sure to mark your calendars and head to Memorial Park on December 15th to be part of this special celebration.

For additional information, please contact the Grass Valley Police Department at (530) 477-4600.