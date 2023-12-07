A Holiday Concert by the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir will be performed Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The Choir will host the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus as special guests, who will join the men for several songs.

The program will feature more than a dozen songs including traditional Christmas tunes with a sing-along, a John McCutcheon piece and an Elvis number.

Solos and duos will feature Rik Augustin, Terry Boyles, John Bush, Taylor Carey, John Darlington, and Paul Towne.

The choir is directed by Artistic Director George Husaruk and accompanied by Janet Rossman and Tina Spriggs. The program will be presented in two parts with an intermission and cookies.

All of this takes place Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St., Grass Valley. Tickets are $20 for adults; children under 12 are free.

Early ticket purchase is recommended since the concert usually sells out. Tickets may be purchased at www.gvmalevoicechoir.org or from choir members. Tickets may be available at the door on a space-available basis.