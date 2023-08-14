Grass Valley, CA – Kenneth “Kenny” Brady Fox, age 20 of Grass Valley, was arrested at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 13 for distributing obscene matter to children with the intent to seduce minors and for committing a felony while out on own recognizance (O.R.) release.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was on patrol at the fairgrounds when it received a report from a vigilant fair vendor who indicated a male, later identified as Fox, was harassing several underage teenage females.

Major Crimes Unit Detective Josephine Strachan of NCSO responded to investigate. Statements were provided, along with supporting evidence of misconduct. When questioned, Fox openly admitted to soliciting minors and sending unsolicited, lewd material to children.

Fox was previously arrested by NCSO on similar charges in April 2023 and was out of custody on court O.R. release, pending ongoing court proceedings. He was re-arrested on new charges and booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.