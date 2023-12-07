PANAMA CITY, Fla. December 7, 2023 – Seaman Apprentice Brody Russell, a native of Grass Valley, California, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, the largest diving facility in the world. Russell graduated from Bay River High School in 2021. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Grass Valley.

“I did a lot of blue-collar jobs back home and that taught me about working long hours,” said Russell. “In a job like this, we work a lot of long hours and don’t know the environment we are going to be working in. So it is important to be knowledgeable and quick-witted to come up with solutions to issues.”

Russell joined the Navy seven months years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I always wanted to serve my country,” said Russell.

More than 1,200 students from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard train at Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center each year. These students include candidates for submarine SCUBA, U.S. Navy deep sea divers, Seabee underwater construction divers, joint service diving officers and explosive ordnance disposal officers.

Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center houses 23 certified diver life support systems, which include two diving simulation facilities capable of pressing divers to a depth of 300 feet, an aquatics training facility with the second largest pool in the U.S., a submarine lock-out trunk that holds nearly one million gallons of water and two 133-foot Yard Diving Tenders for open ocean diving support.

“Having a cadre of instructors who have immense knowledge and operational experience, ensures we deliver the best trained, qualified, and most professional divers to the military fleet and force, all while ensuring our communities are ready for major combat operations,” said Cmdr. Troy Lawson, commander, Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center.

“Having a cadre of students who are eager to learn and extremely hardworking, ensures the future of our Navy Diver and Explosive Ordnance Disposal communities,” said Cmdr. Troy Lawson, commanding officer, Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center.

Serving in the Navy means Russell is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we cover sea, air and land to keep trade routes open and the economy running,” said Russell.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Russell has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of making it to dive school,” said Russell. “It required me to push through a lot of challenges so I am very proud to have made it here.”

As Russell and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a brighter future,” added Russell. “It also means knowing some child is going to be able to sleep safely at night because of the work I am doing.”