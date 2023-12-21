GRASS VALLEY, Calif. December 21, 2023 – The PostNet franchise on Sutton Way in Grass Valley is closing its doors permanently on December 26, 2023. For weeks now, according to reader reports, customers were unable to access their mailboxes or retrieve packages. Now, the Grass Valley post office has stepped in and people’s mail is waiting for them at the East Main Street USPS office.

Grass Valley Postmaster Nicole Schoppe has been working to secure the mail delivered to the business, not an easy feat. The post office finally gained access to the store and all the mail is now waiting at the East Main Street post office. Customers can retrieve it during normal business hours and fill out the change of address forms at the same time.

Our calls and email to PostNet went unanswered, however an email to their current customers reads, in part:

The closure of our business will terminate our contract with the United States Postal Service as a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency and we will no longer be able to provide you with a private mailbox. Due to our closure, you must fill out a change of address form at the Post Office so your mail can be forwarded. Any mail left in your mailbox will be taken to the Post Office at 185 E Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. The Post Office per their procedures will hold your mail for 10 days for pick up. After the 10-day grace period, they will return all mail to the sender. If you do not fill out a change of address form, then your mail will be undeliverable as “Moved, Left No Address” per USPS policy. PostNet GV email to customers

Postmaster Schoppe confirmed the above and added all the mail accumulated at the PostNet location is immediately available for pickup at the post office. A sign on the business’ door also informs customers of the pickup location.