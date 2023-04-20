Grass Valley, Ca. – On 4/18/2023, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested 20-year-old Kenneth Fox, of Grass Valley, CA, for soliciting a minor online for sex.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives, posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media, received unsolicited messages from Fox. Throughout the communication, which continued for approximately seven days, Fox made it clear he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the minor and arranged to have her meet him at his residence.

On April 18, 2023, at approximately 2:30 pm, detectives contacted Fox at his residence in the 17000 block of Greenhorn Rd and brought him in for questioning. At the conclusion of the interview, Fox was arrested for 288.3 PC (communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual act), 288.4(A)(1) PC (arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual act) and 288.2(A)(1) PC (distributing harmful material to a minor) and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to please speak with your children about internet safety. If you need assistance, we have deputies assigned as School Resource Officers (SRO) who can help educate students and parents on safe internet usage. To connect with an SRO, contact your child’s school administration or call the dispatch center at 530-265-7880.