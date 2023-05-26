NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 9, 2023, the Superintendent of the Grass Valley School District (GVSD) accepted a letter of resignation from GVSD Board of Trustees member Thomas Petitt.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the GVSD Board of Trustees will review and consider applicants for a provisional appointment to fill this vacancy at its June 27, 2023 board meeting.

Any person is eligible to be provisionally appointed to the GVSD Governing Board if they meet the following legal requirements:

Eighteen (18) years of age or older; a citizen of the State of California; resident of Grass Valley School District boundaries and Nevada County; a registered voter of Nevada County, California; and not otherwise legally disqualified from holding civil/public office nor an employee of the Grass Valley School District.

In order to be considered for provisional appointment on June 27, 2023, interested persons are instructed to fully complete and submit a Board Candidate Application and Questionnaire to the District office no later than 8:00am. Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Applicants may submit their completed applications/questionnaires via email to Kathryn Boswell kboswell@gvsd.us. Please note the phrase “Provisional Appointment” in the subject heading of the email. Applicants may also submit paper / hard copy versions of their application packets to the GVSD District Office, 10840 Gilmore Way, Grass Valley, CA 95949 no later than the deadline noted above.

Applications are available online at www.gvsd.us or at the GVSD District Office. Applications that are incomplete and/or received after 8:00am June 14, 2023 will not be considered.

For additional information, please contact GVSD Superintendent Andrew Withers at 530-273-4483 or awithers@gvsd.us

