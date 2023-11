Nevada County Public works is coordinating with Caltrans to solve an issue of water seeping up through the asphalt at the intersection of Greenhorn Access Road and Highway 174.

County, Caltrans, NID and geotechnical engineers have met onsite and reviewed the drainage. Caltrans has worked to clear drains recently installed as part of the Hwy 174 widening project, but additional work is still needed.

With the onset of winter both Caltrans and the County will continue working to find a solution.