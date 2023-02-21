This afternoon, winds increase as the low approaches with peak gusts 35 to 45 mph for most of the area. Wind is expected to persists into the early evening hours before decreasing. Low elevation snow is forecast from Wednesday into Saturday. Then, another, potentially more potent system arrives Monday and Tuesday. Are you ready for difficult driving conditions, damage caused by trees coming down (again,) and possible power outages?

Be Prepared

Have sufficient food and water for yourself and your pets to last for several days. Please bring your pets inside.

The Food Bank of Nevada County has an emergency food distribution on Wednesday , Feb 22 at Seventh Day Adventist church in Grass Valley from 10am-12pm – their Thursday regular distribution is canceled due to weather and safety concerns.

, Feb 22 at Seventh Day Adventist church in Grass Valley from 10am-12pm – their Thursday regular distribution is canceled due to weather and safety concerns. Pick up any prescription medication you may need before the storm hits.

Charge your electronic devices and check your flashlight and radio batteries.

Have repair supplies available.

Secure any outdoor furniture, gusty winds are likely with this storm.

Be aware of changing conditions and monitor your local media for weather alerts and updates.

Call 211 for people needing shelter.

If you are using firewood as a primary or backup heat source, make sure you have sufficient dry, seasoned wood available.

Gas up your vehicle.

Your local Nevada County Library branch is a great way to warm up, grab a book or connect to the internet during daytime hours: www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/297/Locations-Hours

Charge your cell phone, tablet, laptop, etc., and have flashlights ready in case of a power outage

Call 211 (211 Connecting Point), not 911, for non-emergencies

Roads and driving

If you do not have to be on the road, consider postponing any trips until the brunt of the storm has passed and Public Works has cleared the roads. Allow for extra time to get to your destination if you have to drive.

Significant low elevation snow will lead to dangerous travel conditions and snow-covered roads with long stretches of interstates & highways impacted. A winter go bag with additional clothes, gloves, hats, flashlights, blankets, food and water should be stowed in your car, with chains or cables for your tires.

Heavy snow mainly Wednesday through Friday for the foothills and mountains. Best potential for heavy snow in the foothills is Wednesday PM through Friday AM. Valley snow will also be possible.

Sandbags are available throughout locations in the Foothills. Bring your own shovel, sand and bags are provided for free.

Nevada County

Next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City

Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley

North San Juan Community Hall located at 10057 Reservoir Street in North San Juan

Higgins Fire Station 21 located at 10106 Combie Road

Residents must bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags with sand. Sand bags are limited, Nevada County OES requests that residents only take what they plan to use for protection of their personal property.

Don’t forget to accomplish the following if possible

Clear rain gutters

Repair roof leaks

Cut away tree branches that could fall on your house (if there are any left)

Make sure exterior pipes are wrapped to avoid freeze damage, very cold temperatures will last throughout the week

Safety tips from PG&E:

If outages occur: