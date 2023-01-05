On January 4, 2023 at approximately 4:18PM, GVPD officers were dispatched to a report of a possible theft of parts from a vehicle in the 400 Block of French Avenue. After contacting the reporting party, initiating an investigation, and searching the area for the suspect, officers heard at least one shot fired in the vicinity. While investigating the source of the gunfire, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound on French Avenue. That victim was identified to be the initial reporting party.

Officers set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. During the search, the suspect fired at least one additional round toward a responding CHP officer who was standing outside of his vehicle on French Avenue.

Officers quickly located the suspect and became engaged in a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired at least one additional round at pursuing officers, resulting in two Grass Valley Police officers returning fire and striking the suspect one time. The officer involved shooting occurred in an open space west of houses in the 400 block of French Avenue.

Both the victim and the suspect were medically treated by officers on scene prior to being transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. A firearm was recovered from the suspect while taking him into custody. He has been identified as Austin Wallace (age 26), of Grass Valley.

No officers were injured during this incident. The victim and the suspect are both currently receiving continuing medical treatment. An investigation by the Grass Valley Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office led Nevada County Multi-Agency Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is currently underway. We will provide additional information as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at (530) 265-7880.