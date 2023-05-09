NEVADA CITY, Calif. May 9, 2023 – At the beginning of today’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chair Ed Scofield issued the following statement on behalf of the Board:

“Over the weekend, someone defaced a Pride sign in the window of one of our Nevada City restaurants placed there to welcome all people.

As Board Chair, I want to be clear that hate speech and hate incidents have no place in Nevada County.

One of our core values as a county is equity and inclusion.

We strive to be a community where all residents thrive, visitors feel welcome, and we care for one another, despite our differences.

Everyone is entitled to dignity and equality, no matter who they are, whom they love or how they identify. Please join me in respecting the LGBTQ members and all members of our community, as together we stand against hate. Thank you.”

Ed Scofield, Chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors