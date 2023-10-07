The Heart of Gold Gravel race is underway. Over 200 riders are participating, mostly on the 70-mile, definitely gravel course. 100% of the proceeds will benefit four local organizations that support teen mental wellness in Nevada County.

This afternoon, Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-4 p.m. at Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, come join us for the Festival. Whether you are competing, supporting a rider or just enjoy a good time, the post-race festival will feature food, vendor booths and fun activities to help improve the lives of young people.

Teens are faced with so many challenges, from anxiety and depression to bullying and loneliness. There are great programs and services to support children and young adults in Nevada County. The Heart of Gold Gravel Race helps raise more awareness and support for teen mental wellness programs.

Join the cause and have fun too.