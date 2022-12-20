Nevada City, CA – The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and the University of California, Santa Cruz are looking for community input on issues surrounding river health, fisheries, and fish passage at Daguerre Point Dam on the lower Yuba River.

SYRCL is exploring ways to restore access to habitat for salmon and other native species, while continuing to provide infrastructure for local farmers and opportunities for fishing, boating, and other activities. To do this effectively, it is imperative that local community members have a voice in the conversation early.

The Yuba River supports populations of Chinook salmon and steelhead and provides world-class fishing opportunities. Additionally, the Yuba irrigates many farms in the surrounding area. Daguerre Point Dam was built in 1906 to collect sediment from gold mining and does not generate electricity, store water, or offer flood protection, though it does provide infrastructure for irrigating crops. Currently, the dam is an obstacle to migratory fishes like salmon and steelhead, and is a complete barrier to green sturgeon and pacific lamprey.

Trevor Kumec, a graduate student from UC Santa Cruz, has partnered with SYRCL to develop a community-centered approach to restoration at Daguerre Point. They have created a brief, anonymous survey to ask community members about their perspectives on river health, water, fish, and other related topics.

The results of this survey will provide essential context for future public meetings and will help shape the course of restoration over the coming years.

Survey Link: https://tinyurl.com/yubariversurvey

If you have any questions or would like additional information about this survey, contact: Trevor Kumec (tkumec@ucsc.edu) or Aaron Zettler-Mann, SYRCL’s Watershed Science Director (aaron@yubariver.org), or go to www.yubariver.org.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with more than 3,500 members and volunteers. To learn more, visit www.yubariver.org.