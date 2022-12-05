Grass Valley, CA: InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale’s program, “Holiday Joy.” Familiar carols with a lively twist and new seasonal favorites, all combine with the spirited sound of brass, percussion and organ, on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 in Grass Valley.

InConcert Sierra presents Sierra Master Chorale: Holiday Joy. Photo by Carolyn Valle of Valle Visions

“This holiday season, we are grateful for the ability to gather together with family and friends. For many of us, sharing music is an essential tradition of the holidays. Our 2022 holiday program is full of joy, with high energy, rhythmic arrangements of carols, new and old, to keep your spirits bright,” said Alison Skinner, SMC Music Director and Conductor.

The program includes the jubilant fanfare of Eleanor Daley’s “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” Carl Schalk’s “Before the Marvel of this Night,” a sparkling arrangement of the traditional English carol “I Saw Three Ships,” John Rutter’s quintessential “Angel’s Carol,” David Willcocks’ lovely English carol “Once in Royal David’s City,” and Dov Frimmer’s “Al Hanissim” with traditional Hebrew Chanukah text.

The main course of this musical feast is Daniel Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata,” a dramatic three-movement work. “This is one of my favorite Christmas works,” says Skinner.

The program also includes the traditional and beloved audience sing-alongs, celebratory spirituals and carols, and a delightful closing arrangement of Jerry Herman’s classic, “We Need a Little Christmas” for an exciting send-off for the holiday season.

The 60-member SMC is a high-caliber auditioned community choir founded in 2008 and is part of InConcert Sierra, a Nevada County non-profit organization presenting classical concerts, and robust music education offerings for all ages, since 1946. Alison Skinner has been the music director and conductor of the SMC since January 2019.

“I love the beauty of many voices coming together to produce something wonderful, and the camaraderie that is built with fellow singers through this shared experience. Thanks to our Choral Director Alison Skinner, every cycle brings new learning opportunities and another chance to sing some of the most compelling music and work with some of the best local professional musicians,” said SMC tenor Steve Mendoza.

The audience agrees. “The choir sounded beautiful and created lovely art in the moment. I enjoyed Alison’s musicality and skill; her preparation and conducting seemed to bring out both technical beauty and freedom in the singers,” said K. Shepherd following a recent concert.

The holiday performances will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley, 12889 Osborne Hill Road. For more information, please visit www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.