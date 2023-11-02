In an era of cell phones, the Internet, commercial bling, and ephemeral events, anything, say more than a month or a season old tends to be quickly forgotten and fade into obscurity.

Almost anything.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City stands in muted contrast. The Parish was first built during the Gold Rush in 1854 by Cornish shipwrights, one block off Broad Street; burned to the ground along with the rest of Nevada City; and was rebuilt in 1873 across Deer Creek at 202 High Street (95959), a much less fire prone location. It survives to this day. This is a rare symbol of endurance. For perspective, the first structure was built before the American Civil War and the current location after the Civil War. What’s that? 6 or 7 generations ago?

The Parish will be having an open house; November 4th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrating its Sesquicentennial with refreshments, docent tours of historic importance, and an all day marathon of musical events by disparate soloists and ensembles. This will not happen again in our lifetime.

Musical Program order for SATURDAY November 4th, 2023.

10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4th

BLUE; APACHE SONG-CATCHER Native American-Inspired Music

Francois Bleu (aka: Blue) is an international treasure; the best anywhere and most mesmerizing at what he does with his large collection of NATIVE AMERICAN FLUTES. It is impossible not to be moved by his performances. He told me that he does no preparation, and the music simply flows organically.

Blue’s music crosses barriers and penetrates the heart and spirit in unprecedented ways. Blue plays simultaneously on a number of spiritual, artistic, musical, and mystical levels. His Native American-inspired compositions transport you with their beautiful melodies.

A master of the Native American flute, Blue brings an intensity, authenticity and yet soothing outcome that is unsurpassed. This short, half hour program will be a solo performance and just as much an experience as a concert.

11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4th

The TRINITY COMMUNITY CHORUS, which performed in the annual Martin Luther King Day Concert for 11 years in partnership with the Bethel AME Choir, will be performing at 11 am as part of the Sesquicentennial Celebration for Trinity Episcopal Church. The Chorus will be reprising much of the program we presented at our August concert and includes every imaginable style of music: a French madrigal, a Show tune, an original work, Folk, Gospel and Jazz styles, and a few songs just for fun. Come and soak in the mysteries and joys of making music together.

12 noon Saturday Nov. 4th

Holy Trinity’s ORGANIST TINA MATTHEWSON SPRIGGS will give a talk about our pipe organ; a Baroque style, 18 rank, 854 pipe Tracker (mechanical action) built in1960 by Swain and Cates in San Francisco. It had a major restoration in 2009. As our gifted organist, she knows the ins and outs of the instrument well.

Tina will also play some impressive music for organ during a short recital.

Tina moved to Grass Valley at age 10 and began piano lessons with Ruth Rockwood. Almost immediately she switched to organ lessons. By age 12 she was hired on as the organist at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley until she was 17. She has studied at the University of Redlands; University of the Pacific and at the Royal School of Church Music in England.

She continues as a professional organist; accompanist, and choir director.

1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 4th

For more than 20 years, the TRINITY FESTIVAL CHOIR has been filling our church with rich music that moves us with the mystery, light, love and joy that flow from God. On Saturday, November 4th at 1 pm we will share a musical journey through the traditional seasons of the liturgical year, from Advent to Christmas, through Epiphany, Lent, Holy Week and Easter, and finishing with Ordinary Time (the season after Pentecost).

God moves in our hearts deeply as we sing together, and changes our lives.

Come and taste the joys and mysteries inspired by music from centuries past and present as our exceptional choir sings together.

3:00 pm. Saturday Nov. 4th

The PALEOBONES are an area wide sensation that includes a baker’s dozen of excellent TROMBONISTS, most of whom are in the professional music scene in and around Sacramento. This is a very rare confluence of upscale talent you don’t want to miss.

In honor of our Sesquicentennial, they will present a 45 minute program of memorable celebratory music from Classical to Commercial to Jazz to funk.

The entire Sanctuary will vibrate with famous works like “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copeland, and works by Saint-saens, and Elgar; and Hymns from 3 different centuries. You will be blown away with the Empire Fanfare and our version of “Girl from Ipanema” including the spotlight on several of our really great jazz players.

7:00 p.m. Sunday Nov. 5th

Compline with RENAISSANCE MAN will chant this short, ancient and chanted prayer service by the monks upon the completion of the day on All Saints Sunday to the accompaniment of handbells, a darkened sanctuary, and 108 candle array. Compline has become a staple in our community for those who need a soothing respite.

Compline will be the closer of our Sesquicentennial observance weekend. Below, the Sanctuary during Compline and the Monks of 202 High Street, Nevada City.