NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. October 27, 2023 – Get ready to embrace the spine-tingling spirit of the season at Nevada County Media’s annual HorrorFest! This thrilling two-day event promises unforgettable scares, fun, and a chance to support a vital cause.

For over three decades, Nevada County Media (NCM) has been a creative hub for the local community, offering media production resources and internship programs. To sustain these programs, NCM presents HorrorFest, a 10,000 square foot haunted house experience that is sure to send shivers down your spine.

Event Details:

Dates:

Friday, October 20, 2023 4-5pm: Kid Friendly “Trick or Treat” Version – $5 (Kids 5 & under are free) 5-9pm: Scary Version – $10 (NO SMALL CHILDREN or PETS)

Saturday, October 21, 2023 11am-3pm: Scary Version – $10 (NO SMALL CHILDREN or PETS) 5-9pm: Scary Version – $10 (NO SMALL CHILDREN or PETS)



Location: Nevada County Media, 355 Crown Point Circle (behind Analog Devices)

HorrorFest is not just a night of screams and thrills; it’s an opportunity to support the NCM internship program. Proceeds from ticket sales go directly toward nurturing local talent and ensuring the sustainability of this valuable resource for our community.

For those with younger children or sensitive souls, we’ve got you covered! Join us on Friday, October 20, from 4-5pm for the Kid Friendly “Trick or Treat” Version, designed to be less intense and perfect for the little ones. Kids aged 5 and under get in for free.

Grab a friend or two and join us for a night of spine-chilling fun, community engagement, and support for our budding media talents. HorrorFest at Nevada County Media promises to be an unforgettable experience this Halloween season. Don’t miss out on the terror, fun, and the chance to give back to our community. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information and event updates, please visit Website Link.

But that’s not all! As a part of our commitment to the community, on Monday, October 16th, from 10am to 6pm, Nevada County Media will be giving away free costumes to kids under 18. Each child must be present, and costumes are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. We welcome donations to support this initiative; please drop them off before the event.

About Nevada County Media

Nevada County Media is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the community through media production and education. By offering resources and internship programs, NCM fosters local talent and creative expression. To learn more about NCM and its programs, visit www.nevadacountymedia.org.