Grass Valley, Calif. (March 13, 2023) – Hospitality House is now offering complimentary adult health and wellness, and skill-building classes to residents of Brunswick Commons, a community housing project made possible in partnership with County of Nevada; Regional Housing Authority; and property management company, Cambridge Real Estate Group, to name a few. Just months since the doors first opened, all residents now have an opportunity to take classes designed to contribute to their long-term housing success.

Hospitality House Case Manager, Miranda Gorder, teaches new skills at Brunswick Commons. Photo Hospitality House.

“Research has shown that the skills most helpful in ensuring sustainable housing address time management, financial planning, and workforce development,” said Hospitality House Case Manager, Miranda Gorder. “However, physical and emotional health are also critical to a person’s well-being, and their ability to maintain a job, relationships and a home.”

With this knowledge, Gorder and fellow Hospitality House leadership carefully curated a course culmination of these ideals. For example, the cooking class centers on nutrition, shopping within a budget, and learning basic cooking techniques, with an overall focus on independent living. The class also involves elements of teamwork and goal completion. A movement class promotes physical health, an art class teaches self-expression, and both are activities which aid in calming the mind and reducing stress. Basic budgeting and goal planning courses focus on living within one’s means, but also break down the steps necessary to realize bigger dreams.

While all classes are voluntary, they are proving to be popular among residents because there is a wide array of learning opportunities available, and residents are able to pick and choose what is most relevant and helpful to them. As each course involves a community support aspect, where residents are encouraged to support one another, residents are building strong ties with their neighbors. These bonds are a key component to successful projects like Brunswick Commons.

While Hospitality House is not the property manager of Brunswick Commons, the nonprofit homeless and housing services provider remains committed to providing pathways to housing, and providing the tools needed for clients to have the best possible chance at a stable home and successful future.

As such, in addition to educational classes, individualized case management services from Hospitality House are also available to not only those living at Brunswick Commons, but available to every client Hospitality House has helped house for as long as needed. Level of support varies by the individual, but ongoing case management contributes to increased housing successes.

Over the past six months, 138 people have been permanently housed by Hospitality House. This work would not be possible without the generosity of the community, individuals and businesses who financially support Hospitality House year-round.

To increase housing and support services to neighbors in need, donations may be made through the Hospitality House website: hhshelter.org/donate, via phone: 530-615-0852, or mail: 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.