The Nevada County Fairgrounds are looking to fill paid and volunteer positions during the ‘Country Roots & Cowboy Boots’ Fair on August 9-15, 2023. Want to work a few shifts and spend the rest of your day at the Fair? Here’s how:

How to get a job at the Nevada County Fair

Job Fair on July 20

If you are interested in a job, come to the Fairgrounds’ Main Street Center on July 20th between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm and all will be revealed. Do you want to be the host for an exhibit building? Maybe greeting people at the gates and scanning tickets is your jam? The animals at the Fair need tending if you prefer spending time with critters and more. Behind-the-scenes positions also need filling, in sum, there’s a job for everyone.

Free Fair admission

Nevada County Fair CEO Andrew Trygg would love to have young people join the team, “If you’re a teenager out there looking for a job, and you’re 15 and a half or older with a work permit, you can come work a couple of hours each day and then get into the fair for free.”

The same goes for adults of course. A group of real estate agents has already signed up, and Trygg is welcoming more group applications and individual sign-ups.

About the Fair

The 2023 Fair is August 9 – 13.

Location: 11228 McCourtney Road

Grass Valley, CA 95949

Wednesday through Sunday—10 am to 11 pm

Exhibit buildings 10 am—10 pm

Carnival open 11 am—11 pm More info on the Fairgrounds website.

Getting there, the easy way

During Fair time, take advantage of our free parking and shuttle buses from Nevada Union High School (39.24011, -121.0570) (map). The buses will take you and your family to and from the Fairgrounds – free of charge! The free shuttle bus runs every half-hour from Nevada Union High School to the Fairgrounds. Shuttle service begins at 8:30 am. The last bus leaves the Fairgrounds at 11:30 pm.

Nevada County Connects will provide a Grass Valley shuttle bus to and from the Nevada County Fair during the days of August 9-13, 2023, with free fares system wide. The direct-to-Fair bus will be available in Grass Valley and will depart from Church and Neal Streets (in front of Tri-Counties Bank) starting at 10:30 am on Wednesday and at 9:30 am on Thursday through Sunday. The bus runs every 30 minutes with additional stops at the Pine Creek and Target shopping centers and the Tinloy Transit Center. The last departure from the Fairgrounds leaves at 11:00 pm.