In this week’s “What’s Happening at The Nevada County Fairgrounds?” episode, Andrew and Katie talk about ways to save on admission to the Fair. Yes, you can get your tickets now and be all set for Opening Day on August 9th.

If you are thinking about entering into any of the competitions, remember entries close on July 24th at 4:00 pm. Time to get busy!

Community Involvement Day is on July 31st from 1:00-6:00 pm, bring a donation and receive a coupon for a ‘buy one, get one’ admission ticket to the fair.

Pro tip: If you get your e-tix now, save them on your phone or print them out. WiFi is notoriously slow at the Fairgrounds and you want to get in, not stand around hunting for those elusive bars on your phone.

Nevada County Connects and the Fair shuttle help you save even more with free rides to the Fair each day. All buses are free during the Fair, use the money you save on parking to splurge a little more on Treat Street.