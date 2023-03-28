Truckee, Ca. – On March 27, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the area of Farad Rd and Interstate 80 east of Truckee. The caller reported finding severely decomposed human remains.

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded and began investigating. The remains were confirmed to be human. Due to nightfall, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the scene overnight and the search was scheduled for the early morning on March 28, 2023.

The FBI Evidence Response Team, Anthropologist from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene.

The Investigation is ongoing, and the scene is still being processed. Please use caution if traveling in the area.