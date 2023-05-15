Nevada City, Calif. — Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park will be hosting the 55th annual Humbug Day, on June 10th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This annual “hometown homecoming” celebration commemorates the establishment of the park, and brings its gold mining history to life with volunteers in period costume interpreting the historic heritage of the semi-ghost town of North Bloomfield (formerly Humbug).

Other festivities include the “world’s shortest parade,” the Carmichael Jug Band, Chris Crockett and his guitar, blacksmithing demonstrations, root beer floats, popcorn, historic crafts kid’s games, and other special guests and activities. Park staff will also send a stream of water down the street with the ceremonial annual demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon.

This annual event is organized in cooperation with the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports educational and interpretive programs for the three California State Parks in Western Nevada County.

Visit Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park year-round with family and friends to discover the idyllic splendor of one of California’s most enchanting state parks. The furnished historic buildings include a residence built in 1852, drug store, barbershop, general store, saloon, blacksmith, stable and the park museum/visitor center.

Entrance fee is $10/vehicle (cash only). Be aware there is very little Wi-Fi or cell reception, no nearby ATM, and food options are limited so please plan accordingly.

Directions: DO NOT follow instructions to take N. Bloomfield Rd. unless you have a high clearance vehicle and spare time. For the paved entrance to the park, stay on Hwy 49 to Tyler Foote Rd. and carry on from there.

www.parks.ca.gov/MalakoffDiggins

www.sierragoldparksfoundation.org

WHAT: Humbug Day Living History Festival

WHEN: Saturday June 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, 23579 N Bloomfield Rd, Nevada City

COST: $10/vehicle (cash only).