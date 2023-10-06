NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists that State Route 20 (SR-20) is now open 11 miles east of Nevada City in Nevada County after being closed for 12 days as part of the ongoing $54.6 million Omega Curves Safety Project.

Motorists are reminded one-way traffic controls remain in effect at both the White Cloud and Lowell Hill segments. Work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with occasional work on Sundays, through mid-November.

Crews are finishing paving operations and installing guardrail to prepare the roadway for the winter season. During the closure, crews constructed tie-in locations to divert the traveling public from the former roadway to the new alignment.

The project will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-continuous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts are being constructed so that slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves Safety Project, which is expected to be completed later this fall. For project updates, please visit www.OmegaCurves20.com.