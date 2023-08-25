Nevada City, CA August 25, 2023 – Earlier this month, the Miners Foundry proved they know how to host an amazing summer music festival — whether that’s for locals or visitors. Coming straight off a hugely successful festival in early August, the 3rd Deer Creek Musical Festival will be held at Pioneer Park on Saturday, September 9th beginning at 2:00 p.m. Presented by Miners Foundry, the festival is sure to once again bring in a large group of revelers, as was the case with their first Pioneer Park event (Jerry Bash), which surpassed expectations with over 1,000 people in attendance. The Deer Creek Music Festival carries a unique tone with an emphasis on the local market.

The idea originated with Nevada County native, Mark DeMartini, who proposed an event geared toward those who love Nevada County’s many musicians. “It is filling a void,” said DeMartini. “Although our area has many festivals, it didn’t have one that was designed to showcase our amazing, talented artists that we have in our community [and] to provide a space for our community to gather with friends.”

This year, the musical acts include bands who have played at the festival in prior years and some new acts, as well. Entertainers include Chris Heckman; Brett Shady Band; Kurrency King and One Love Nation; Hattie Craven and The Moon Howlers, Banner Mountain Blues Band, and the ever-popular Tim High & The Mighty with special guest Bob Woods. For more information about each of the performers, go to Deer Creek Music Festival – Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

The Nu-Salt Laser Light Shows International will add to the visual delight of the audience as they program lasers to enhance the music.

Tickets are just $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Attendees are urged to come early to get a place on the lawn and enjoy the music which will begin shortly after the gates open at 2:00 p.m. The family friendly event offers free admission to kids twelve and under and 12–18-year-olds are just $10.

There will be crafts, food, and beverage vendors at the festival. Ticket holders are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages to the festival, but no glass or outside alcohol may be brought into Pioneer Park.

As this festival grows in popularity, staff from Miners Foundry will be challenged to find a way to keep it local. As with the growing success of Jerry Bash, a larger than expected crowd comes with both pluses and minuses. Miners Foundry Marketing Director Kat Kress said, “This year we welcomed 1163 patrons to Pioneer Park, a record attendance (for Jerry Bash). Nearly 400 more people attended than in any previous year. As we look to 2024, our team is brainstorming ways to support a crowd of this increased size as well as how to lessen the impact on the Pioneer Park neighborhood. We’re hopeful the trend continues for the Deer Creek Music Festival on September 9th.”

Get tickets today. For details and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

WHAT: 3rd Annual Deer Creek Music WHERE: Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959WHEN: Gates open at 1:30; Entertainment from 2:00-10:00 pm HOW: $25 in Advance / $30 at the Gate. Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 | Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.