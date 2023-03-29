Grass Valley, Ca. – Investigators from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41- year-old Patrick Myers of Grass Valley on Monday for the manufacturing of a controlled substance, following the discovery of an illegal Butane Honey Oil (BHO) lab at Myers’ residence in the 16000 block of Greenhorn Rd.

On March 27, 2023, at approximately 10:00 AM the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units, with assistance from the Grass Valley Police Department and Sacramento Sheriff’s Office High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, served a search warrant at the Greenhorn Road home where they located and disassembled a functioning closed loop BHO lab.

During the search, detectives located over 600 pounds of marijuana cola and plant material, and over 5 pounds of processed honey oil. Closed loop BHO labs are extremely dangerous. The chemicals used in this process are flammable, volatile, and under high pressure. In past years we have seen this type of operation create explosions, fires, and serious injuries.

The HIDTA Lab Team’s assistance was requested to render the lab safe and dispose of several tanks of chemicals located at the lab site.

Patrick Myers was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on the offense of 11379.6 H&S (manufacturing a controlled substance) with a bail of $35,000.