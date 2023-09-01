Penn Valley, CA – Junnior Alexander Cruz Valle, age 20 of Nevada City, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2023 for illegal cultivation of cannabis (H&S 11358(C)).

Some of the processed cannabis at the scene. Aerial view of illegal cannabis bust on 8-31-23. One of seven greenhouses with illegal cannabis in the 13000 block of Simple Justice Creek Rd in Penn Valley.

Members from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, California Fish and Wildlife, Department of Cannabis Compliance, Nevada County Code Enforcement, and Army National Guard responded to the 13000 block of Simple Justice Creek Rd in Penn Valley at 9 a.m. for the execution of a search warrant.

Officials made contact with Cruz Valle on the property and during the search located 1,932 unpermitted outdoor marijuana plants; an abundance of processed cannabis; and two firearms.

All plants were subsequently destroyed, and the firearms and processed cannabis were seized as evidence. Cruz Valle was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on $10,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.