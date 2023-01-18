Nevada City, Ca. – Nevada County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of an incarcerated person from the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility (WBCF) who was discovered unresponsive in her cell at approximately 9:22 a.m. on January 17, 2023. The decedent is identified as Amy Wayne Morris, age 40, of Truckee, Ca.

Upon locating Ms. Morris in her solo cell, life saving measures were immediately initiated by correctional staff and Wellpath jail nurses prior to paramedics’ arrival. Morris was then transported by ambulance to Sierra Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 10:28 a.m. that morning.

Amy Morris was arrested by the Truckee Police Department for Domestic Violence and booked into the Truckee Jail at approximately 8:30 p.m. on 1/15/2023. She was transferred to the WBCF in Nevada City on 1/16/2023.

A coroner’s investigation is underway, with official cause of death pending autopsy results.