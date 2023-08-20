NEVADA CITY – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Malachi D. Thomas was discovered missing at approximately 11:30 p.m. during an evening head count. A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Thomas, 19, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 229 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and pants.

Thomas was admitted to CDCR from Fresno County on May 9, 2023, sentenced to serve 7 years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second-striker with enhancements for use of a firearm.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has knowledge of their whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement, call 911 or Camp Commander Waylon Hanks at (530) 265-4623.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.