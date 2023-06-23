InConcert Sierra and the Sierra Master Chorale’s Sip ‘n Song is an outdoor, family-friendly, fun-filled evening of music, dancing, raffles, facepainting for kids and adults, and an evening to support the Sierra Master Chorale’s programs. Both of the evening’s bands feature members of the Chorale.

“Then Again” plays the music of the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, The Beach Boys, and more from the late 50s to the early 80s. The band includes SMC members Kathy Chastain (vocals, keyboard) and Steve Nicholson (vocals, bass guitar), along with James May (vocals, guitar) and Ben Schley-May (drums). With three-part vocal harmonies and great classic songs, they bring an infectious spirit of fun to their audiences, with dancing and singing-along highly encouraged.

Then Again

“Sons of Boogie” offers a great variety of rockin’ blues and favorite nostalgic hits from the 70s and 80s. With smooth vocal harmonies and high energy stage antics, getting everyone up and dancing is their prime objective. Original members of Sons of Boogie – lead guitarist Dave McLellan and bass player Doug Morgan (both former SMC singers) – have been playing together since the late ‘70s, and in the early ‘90s, were joined by powerhouse drummer Kevin Woolard. In 1997, they welcomed the addition of lead vocalist and harp player Steve Mendoza (SMC tenor and ICS board member) and guitarist John Liron.

Sons of Boogie

The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner; however, no outside alcohol is permitted. Beverages and freshly popped popcorn will be available for purchase, including treats from CoCo’s Lazy Dog Confectioners, beer on tap from Grass Valley Brewery, and a choice of red or white wine.

Bring the entire family, however no dogs are allowed. To add more whimsical fun to the evening, two sopranos from the Sierra Master Chorale will be offering face painting for both kids and adults. Because this event is a fundraiser for the chorale, there will be enticing and memorable raffle prizes and other ways to playfully and easily support the SMC.

The Sierra Master Chorale is a high-caliber community choir of auditioned singers who perform choral music of a wide variety and quality that gives both the listening audience and the performers a sense of great enjoyment. The SMC traditionally performs with the InConcert Sierra Orchestra. The chorale was founded in 2008 and is a program of the local nonprofit classical music organization, InConcert Sierra, which was founded in 1946.