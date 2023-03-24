In between winter storms and before fire season, we’d like to ask you about the state of infrastructure in Nevada County and what you would like to see prioritized. The “I Ask” survey below will help us amplify your voices through our reporting on infrastructure needs in Nevada County.

Once the results are in, we’ll ask elected officials and department heads to respond to your priorities. Both municipalities and county government have plans and priorities, let’s see how they align with community priorities.

Thank you for being an engaged reader, feel free to send us ideas or topics you want to see explored. We believe in seeking solutions that work for all – it’s part of our values.