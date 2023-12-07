Grass Valley, Calif. December 7, 2023 – Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) served a record number of families during the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, providing turkeys and sides to nearly 1,700 families, or about 4,200 individuals. This represents a 15% increase over last year, and 2022 held the previous record!

Now, IFM is gearing up to spread joy and warmth by distributing groceries for a Christmas meal for our Nevada County neighbors in need. IFM is committed to ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of the season and have the ingredients for that special meal to be enjoyed by family and friends. No one should feel the hurt of hunger!

Highlights of the Christmas Distributions:

IFM Thanksgiving meal distribution

Abundance of Festive Food: Client families can expect to receive a bountiful assortment of holiday-themed food items. The groceries will include traditional Christmas staples, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a delicious and hearty meal during the festive season. Community Collaboration: To achieve this heartwarming task, we depend on the boundless generosity of our community. A complete holiday meal, including essentials like turkey or ham, potatoes, vegetables, soup, and cranberry sauce, can be provided with a mere $25 donation. Your contribution ensures that families can enjoy the warmth of a delicious meal during this special season. Volunteer Opportunities: Interfaith Food Ministry welcomes individuals and groups who are interested in volunteering for this busy time of year. Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth execution of the distributions and in creating a positive experience for all participants. Really, new volunteers are welcome – and needed – any time of year! Christmas Distribution Dates: Our Christmas Distribution dates are December 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23 Hunger Doesn’t Take a Holiday: IFM will be OPEN on Monday holidays in 2024. For a full 2024 Distribution Calendar, please visit our website at interfaithfoodministry.org.

“No one should feel the hurt of hunger, especially during the holidays! IFM provides a vital service to our community, and we want all our neighbors to enjoy a festive meal with their loved ones. We are so grateful to our amazing clients, donors, staff, and volunteers for making this possible.” – Victoria Lindsay, Marketing & Communications Manager, Interfaith Food Ministry

How to Get Involved: For those interested in volunteering or contributing to the Christmas distributions, please visit our website at interfaithfoodministry.org. IFM’s Sponsor a Family for the Holiday campaigns runs through December 31st. Donations can be made online or checks can be mailed to 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95945.

About Interfaith Food Ministry: Interfaith Food Ministry is a Grass Valley based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food assistance and support to individuals and families in need in Nevada County.