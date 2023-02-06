GRASS VALLEY, CA, February 6, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is thrilled to be hosting the 23rd edition of International Guitar Night (IGN) on February 26, 2023. A fresh and exciting lineup of talented artists from the world over has been curated by IGN founder Brian Gore. Performers Olli Soikkeli (Finland), Stephanie Jones (Australia), Jesús Guerrero (Spain), and Jocelyn Gould (Canada) will bring their guitars, their talents, and a good time across the US and Canada.

IGN is the world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public concert setting. For each tour, a new cast of guitar luminaries are brought together for special evenings of solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the dexterity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. The audience can expect to enjoy a mosaic of classical guitar, modern fingerstyle, flamenco, jazz, gypsy jazz stylings and so much more.

Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli started playing guitar at age of 12 and after a few years was introduced to the music of the great Django Reinhardt and Gypsy Jazz has been Olli’s main focus ever since, playing in jazz clubs and festivals all around Finland. Despite his young age, Olli has played at legendary venues such as the Birdland Jazz Club, The Blue Note, and The Lincoln Center, alongside many stars such as Bucky Pizzarelli, Stochelo Rosenberg, Tommy Emmanuel, and Andreas Öberg.

Stephanie Jones is an active soloist and chamber musician who is currently based in Germany. She has recently finished her Masters and is currently studying a Konzertexamen in Classical Guitar Performance with Thomas Müller-Pering at the prestigious University of Music Franz Liszt. Stephanie has participated in many renowned competitions, including winning first prize in both the Uppsala International Guitar Festival Competition and the Hannabach Guitar Competition, a finalist in both the Deutscher Gitarrenpreis and the Salzburg International Guitar Festival, and in 2012, Stephanie competed in the prestigious Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition and subsequently won second prize.

Jesús Guerrero is from San Fernando (Cádiz), Spain, and started playing guitar at the age of eleven under the tutelage of master teacher José Luis Balao. Jesús’ natural virtuosity with the instrument and his musical creativity have led to him to becoming one of the most sought-after figures of the current flamenco scene, performing with his trio, in duet with his wife Alba Carmona, and also collaborating with many great singers, including Lila Downs, Soledad Pastorutti, Nina Pastori and Miguel Poveda.

Jocelyn Gould is originally from Winnipeg, Canada and her passion for music began at a very young age, starting with the tradition of jazz guitar. Jocelyn cites Grant Green, Kenny Burrell, Wes Montgomery, and Joe Pass as her primary influences, and maintains an active international performance career with shows at numerous Jazz festivals at home and abroad. She has played alongside many acclaimed musicians including grammy-nominated vocalist Freddy Cole, DownBeat’s Rising Star trombonist Michael Dease, and the legendary Etienne Charles, and in June 2021, her debut record, “Elegant Traveler,” won a Juno Award (Canadian Grammy) for Jazz Album Of The Year.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see so many talented musicians for International Guitar Night at The Center for the Arts on February 26, 2023.

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.