Jeff Pettitt has officially declared his candidacy for Nevada County District 2 Supervisor.

Jeff Pettitt

With 30 years of public service experience, leadership on nonprofit boards and service organizations, he has a proven history of community involvement and a deep understanding of the challenges facing Nevada County. Jeff Pettitt is ready to leverage his experience, passion for this county, and dedication to serve the residents of District 2.

Jeff Pettitt served six years in the US Navy before moving to Nevada County with his wife Holly. Jeff worked for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years, rising to the rank of Captain. He led each division of the Sheriff’s Office and managed the Office of Emergency Services implementing significant lessons learned from the Camp Fire and the onset of the public safety power shutoffs.

Collaborating with the community has always been a passion for Jeff. He has served on nonprofit boards and councils and has been a member of numerous service organizations. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for The Center for the Arts, is a member of the South County Municipal Advisory Council and is a member of the Lake of the Pines Pinesmen.

Jeff and Holly have raised their two children in Nevada County and have always loved this community and all that it has to offer. Holly has been an educator for over 30 years and continues to serve the community in that role.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my candidacy for Nevada County Supervisor, District 2,” said Jeff Pettitt. “I believe in the power of community and the strength we possess when we come together to address the challenges we face. I am committed to working tirelessly on behalf of the residents of District 2, and believe that together we can create a safer, inclusive, and more prosperous Nevada County.”

As Supervisor, Jeff Pettitt will rely on community engagement, open dialogue, and collaborative decision-making to ensure that the voices of District 2 residents are heard and represented.

For more information, or to get involved, please feel free to email Jeff at

PettittforSupervisor@gmail.com

Jeff Pettitt invites everyone to join him on this journey to build a brighter future for Nevada County.