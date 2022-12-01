Cozy up with a good book as the temperature drops and participate in Nevada County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge! Stop by your local library to pick up a bingo card for youth and teen readers and redeem prizes December 15th through January 15th.

Adult readers can join the winter reading fun with the reading platform Beanstack. Download the Beanstack tracker app through the iTunes or the Google Play store, or access Beanstack on the web at www.mynevadacounty.beanstack.com. Beanstack rewards Winter Reading patrons with digital raffle tickets for great local prizes! Log your daily reading, write reviews for your community, let us know when you’ve finished a novel, and join in on the fun! This is a great tool that can be used year-round if you want to challenge yourself or keep track what you’ve read in the past.

Nevada County Library celebrates community this winter with programs for the entire family. On Saturday, December 3rd, stop by the Grass Valley Library for a Winter Craft-stravaganza and create a handmade gift for someone special. Looking for more winter craft options? Check out the library’s online calendar and filter the event type by “Arts & Crafts”.

The Truckee Library will have a gift-wrapping station set up beginning December 19th and the Penn Valley Library offers drop in card making the week of December 5th.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The Grass Valley Male Vocal Choir performs at the historic downtown Grass Valley Library on Tuesday, December 6th at 2:00 pm. The group, led by George Husaruk, will perform in the reading room of the 1916 Carnegie library and discuss the history of the Cornish caroling tradition in Nevada County.

This winter season, Nevada County Library is featuring the award-winning picture book May Your Life Be Deliciosa, a story about the Mexican tradition of holiday tamale-making. On Thursday, December 15th at 10:30 am the author, Michael Genhart, will share his inspiration and creation of the book, read it aloud, and answer audience questions in a virtual author talk. Register yourself, your family or your entire class to submit questions for the author! Watch the livestream on the Nevada County Library’s Facebook page or join the Zoom webinar. Full details can be found at nevadacountyca.gov/library.

There are many ways to participate in the Nevada County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge to discover new worlds, exciting stories, great authors and the joy of reading. The library has turned this picture book, May Your Life Be Deliciosa, into an interactive storywalk in downtown Grass Valley. Pick up a map and begin with the first page at the Grass Valley Library, 207 Mill St. Continue along to different local businesses where you’ll find a page from the book at each one, ending at the El Barrio Mexican Market where you can treat yourself to a tamale! May Your Life Be Deliciosa storywalk will run December 9th through December 27h

For more information about the Winter Ready Challenge and the library’s many program offerings, visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 582-7846.