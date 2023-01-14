Grass Valley, California, January 13, 2023 – United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) welcomes Josh Bostic as a new board member. Josh is a Quality Assurance Engineer at Telestream and a long time UWNC volunteer deeply committed to relieving food insecurity in our community.

Josh graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in Computer Science. He is also a long-distance runner, recently finishing the California International Marathon in Sacramento.

“We are very excited to have Josh join our board. His ongoing volunteer and leadership experience with UWNC programs has been invaluable to the organization. Josh brings a unique perspective of our community to the Board which is vital to our continuing growth and development”, said Marianne Cartan, UWNC Board President.

United Way of Nevada County is working with community partners to ensure that the basic needs of all our community members, specifically food and access to health care, are met. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education, and income stability.

For additional information, please call 530-274-8111 or visit uwnc.org.