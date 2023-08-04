GRASS VALLEY – Caltrans is alerting motorists of upcoming lane closures and traffic control along State Route 49 (SR-49) and State Route 174 (SR-174) in Nevada County for tree removal work.

Crews will finish an emergency project to clean up and remove dead trees in the area. Motorists can expect lane closures at various locations along SR-49 between McKnight Way and Gold Flat Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, August 7 through Wednesday, August 9.

Crews will start work along SR-174 the following day to remove a grove of dead trees. Motorists can expect one-way traffic control between You Bet Road and Dalmatian Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements.