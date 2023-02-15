The Center for the Arts is pleased to present fiddler, guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and her band The Right Hands on March 4, 2023 with supporting artists Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno. For nearly four decades, Laurie Lewis has gathered fans and honors for her powerful and emotive voice and her versatile, dynamic songwriting. She is an inspiration and a ground-breaker, penetrating barriers between genres, geography, and gender. Laurie is a sought-after recording producer and an equally skilled teacher and mentor.

Although she has played roots music since her teenage years and performed in various bands from her early 20s, it wasn’t until she was 36 that Laurie decided to venture out on her own. Her solo recording, Restless Rambling Heart, introduced the national music audience to Laurie’s talents and versatility. The CD, produced by Tim O’Brien, features seven originals and showcases her stunning vocal range and control.

Since that time, Laurie has twice been named Female Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and won Song of the Year for her rendition of the now-standard “Who Will Watch the Home Place?”. She has collaborated on numerous other award-winning recordings, and since her debut in 1986, Laurie has recorded over 20 albums.

Laurie’s newest album, …and Laurie Lewis released March 27, 2020, features intimate duets—among others—with Molly Tuttle, Mike Marshall, Nina Gerber, Tom Rozum, Tatiana Hargreaves, and Todd Phillips.

While steeped in the bluegrass tradition, Laurie’s songwriting demonstrates her ability to surpass the limitations of that genre. Her works reflect her wide range of influences: from old time and country to Tin Pan Alley, jazz standards, and early rock ‘n roll.

Her songs have been recorded by Kathy Mattea, Patsy Montana, and the First Ladies of Bluegrass, led by Missy Raines, among others. She’s been a founding member of the Good Ol’ Persons and the Grant Street String Band, twice been voted IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year, and her latest album with her band The Right Hands, The Hazel and Alice Sessions, was nominated for the Best Bluegrass Recording Grammy in 2017.

Laurie has shown us, time and again, how to thrive in a constantly changing musical environment – without ever sacrificing her art. Laurie will be joined on tour by her band The Right Hands, featuring outstanding acoustic musicians Brandon Godman (fiddle), Hasee Ciaccio (double bass) and Patrick Sauber (banjo) – all acclaimed talents in their own right.

The band marries spectacular musicianship and top-notch vocal harmonies with Laurie’s award-winning songs and interpretations of bluegrass and folk classics. This is a rare opportunity to see an acclaimed artist who remains at the top of her game. Supporting artists Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno will get this wonderful evening of music started. Don’t miss Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands at The Center for the Arts on March 4, 2023.

WHAT: Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm, Show 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $27-37 | thecenterforthearts.org

WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3L1bxvh or (530) 274-8384

