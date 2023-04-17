Understanding California’s Mobile Home Residency Law Presented by Steve McFarlane.

Noon Time Legal Seminar via Zoom, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

This one-hour course will explore the basics of the California Mobile Home Residency Law (the “MRL” — Civil Code 798 et seq.), with a focus on residents/homeowners living in mobile home parks. We will discuss: The basics of the MRL and how the law interacts with mobile home park rules. The rights and obligations of mobile home owners under the MRL. Recent legislative changes to the MRL. Both the legal and practical methods of resolving disputes under the MRL.

About Steve McFarlane

Steve McFarlane practices law primarily in the areas of small business advising, estate planning, probates and trust administration. He graduated cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law in 2005, and thereafter worked as a civil litigator with the law firm of Bowles & Verna LLP in Walnut Creek, California. Steve and his wife, who is also an attorney, work together at their firm Hendricks McFarlane, P.C., and have proudly served Nevada County clients since 2013.

To Register

Please send check for $15, payable to Nevada County Law Library, 201 Church Street, Suite 9, Nevada City, CA 95959. Please include your name, email address, and phone number, so that we may send you the Zoom link and any hand-outs. Please call us at 530-362-5329 with any questions. Feel free to share this flyer with your friends, families, and colleagues.