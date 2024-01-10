NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. January 10, 2024 – The League of Women Voters of Nevada County will hold candidate forums for the March 5 Primary election. The forums will be held at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City, 6-7:30 p.m., streamed live on Comcast and Suddenlink Channel 18, and on the Nevada County Media’s main YouTube channel. The forums can be viewed on demand within 24 hours after the event on NCM here and on the League’s YouTube channel.

Questions are solicited from the Nevada County community and media representatives. Send questions to be considered for candidates to info@lwvnevadacounty.org by midnight, Saturday, January 20. Questions should be appropriate to the office and applicable to all candidates. The LWVNC will consolidate repeated questions.

Forums will be held for the following races. All candidates were invited to participate in these forums. Candidates unavailable for proposed dates were invited to suggest alternative dates.

Board of Supervisors District 1, Tuesday, January 23rd, 6-7:30 p.m.

Participating: Heidi Hall, Sue McGuire, Michael Taylor

Board of Supervisors District 2, Wednesday, January 24th, 6-7:30 p.m.

Participating: John Herrera, Jeff Pettitt, Robb Tucker

Declined: Jason Tedder

CA. State Assembly District 1, Tuesday, January 30th, 6-7:30 p.m.

Participating: Tenessa Audette, Melissa Hunt, Mark Mezzano

Unavailable: Heather Hadwick

Forums for U.S. Congressional District 3 and California State Senate District 1 are unconfirmed as of this date.

For more information, contact Jan Bedayn, jbedayn@lwvnevadacounty.org.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. We never support or oppose any political party or candidate. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Nevada County at https://my.lwv.org/california/nevada-county