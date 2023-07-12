Nevada County was recently added to the Presidential FEMA Individual Assistance Declaration for the February 2023 Winter Storms. This makes new resources available to residents and businesses that experienced damages or hardships due to this year’s winter storms.

To support residents in connecting to these resources, Nevada County is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) to host Local Assistance Centers (LAC) in Grass Valley and Truckee. Each LAC will have staff from up to twenty local, state, and federal partners on hand to assist residents and answer questions from Thursday, July 13th, through Saturday, July 22nd, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Bear River High School in Grass Valley and Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee.

Deadlines to begin the application process for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program and the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) low-interest loans are as soon as next Thursday, July 20, 2023. Residents and businesses are encouraged to apply online, over the phone, or stop by one of the LAC events in Nevada County for questions and support on the application process.

Western Nevada County Local Assistance Center

Bear River High School: 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949

Thursday, July 13 th – Saturday, July 22 nd

– Saturday, July 22 9am-7pm daily

Truckee Local Assistance Center

Alder Creek Middle School: 10931 Alder Dr, Truckee, CA 96161

Thursday, July 13 th – Saturday, July 22 nd

– Saturday, July 22 9am-7pm daily

FEMA Individual Assistance for Residents

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Declaration for the February 2023 Winter Storms makes individual residents eligible for FEMA funding and programming, such as financial assistance, unemployment assistance, counseling, legal services, and case management.

Residents are encouraged to apply directly with FEMA online through the Disaster Assistance Center or via phone at 1-800-621-3362 by FEMA’s deadline next Thursday, July 20, 2023. Download FEMA’s Help After a Disaster pamphlet to learn more about Individual Assistance.

SBA Low-Interest Loans for Businesses

Businesses that suffered physical damage or economic impacts due to the February 2023 Winter Storms can apply for low-interest federal loans through the Small Business Association (SBA). The deadline to apply for physical loan damage is next Thursday, July 20th, and the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury (EIDL) Loan is January 3, 2024.

To begin the application process, businesses can do one of the following:

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is available to provide no-cost assistance with their application. The Sierra SBDC can be reached at (530) 582-5022 or info@sierrasbdc.com.

Find information on what types of disaster loans are available and the requirements, interest rates, loan amounts, and more on SBA’s Fact Sheet.

Businesses with additional questions or needing County assistance can contact Nevada County’s Economic Development Office at 530-470-2795 or kimberly.parker@nevadacountyca.gov.

More Information

Residents can find more information on Winter Storm recovery resources at www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/StormRecovery.