Grass Valley, Calif. Nov. 23, 2023 – The opportunity to truly impact lives this holiday season is here. Through December 15, all monetary donations made to Hospitality House, Nevada County’s leading shelter services provider for the homeless population, will be matched by two local donors, dollar for dollar, up to $35,000. This means every dollar raised, whether it be $5 or $500, will be doubled during this campaign. These contributions help sustain our Utah’s Place, Nevada County’s only year-round emergency shelter.

“Like most winters in Nevada County, this year’s winter is predicted to be cold and wet. Access to Utah’s Place, the only local year-round emergency shelter, can be a lifesaving resource for homeless residents,” said Hospitality House’s Executive Director, Nancy Baglietto, “Our community has the unique opportunity to make a difference. Financial contributions for emergency shelter services at Utah’s Place help homeless residents take the first step to recapture their independence. The enormous support of our community is essential to the continuation of this work, and we are sincerely grateful for it.”

Donations to Hospitality House enable clients to connect to essential resources such as housing navigation and assistance, medical care, substance abuse treatment, employment preparation services, case management, and many more.

Lola is a Nevada County native, a proud Air Force veteran, and a lover of cats. After being honorably discharged, Lola got married and had a son. The marriage was toxic, however, and Lola filed for divorce after a decade. At that point, Lola became well-acquainted with the grim reality of financial hardship while raising a child. She rented rooms and stayed with family while working to keep a roof over their heads.

After her son grew up and left the nest, Lola secured a job as a caregiver for a chronically ill friend to earn a living while minimizing rent payments. After years of dedicated caregiving, her employer’s relative let Lola go without warning, and in the blink of an eye, she became homeless. Lola’s story is a harrowing reminder of how close thousands of people are to housing instability.

Lola sought help at the VA and was there connected to Hospitality house. Hospitality House paid for temporary housing while Lola waited for her veteran’s benefits to start and helped her with housing navigation to secure the apartment she now resides in.

“My experience has given me a positive feeling about life,” said a grateful Lola, “I really wish I could put into words what Hospitality House has given me.”

The opportunity to help more individuals like Lola and create double the impact is here now. In their last fiscal year, Hospitality House aided 799 unique locals. On average, Hospitality House spends $62 a day to provide one person a night of emergency shelter, meals, and wraparound services. A $62 donation will now automatically be matched to $124, which can help two individuals receive resources and support towards permanent housing.

To participate in this limited-time match campaign, please donate online at hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations will be doubled through December 15 up to $35,000.

About Hospitality House

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.