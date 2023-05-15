Four western Nevada County certified organic farms are joining forces to bring a collaborative Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) to the area. First Rain Farm, Bluebird Farm, Feeding Crane Farm, and Starbright Acres Family Farm are collaborating to bring you a bountiful box of organic produce every week June 7th- October 25th.

What is a CSA?

Community Supported Agriculture is a way to support local farmers by purchasing a share in the CSA, providing farmers the up front capital needed for the season. In return, CSA shareholders receive a seasonally-changing box of produce every week during growing season and get to visit the farms where the food is grown.

The farms

First Rain Farm is located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, just outside of Nevada City, California. At First Rain Farm, they strive to steward all the land on the farm, in all its diversity. They operate a system of agriculture that produces nourishing food for the community by integrating the use of livestock with the land and creating fertility through the animals to produce a rich compost which in turn nourishes the crops. They see it as their responsibility as stewards of this place to forever be listening to the needs of this land and adapting to better serve those needs. The farm is certified organic by California Certified Organic Farmers. They pride themselves on their care for the soil, and their on-farm production of 90% of fertility needs through the use of animals and the generation of compost. They have been operating using no-till practices since 2017 and continue to discover ways in which to increase yields, quality, and the diversity of products they offer while improving soil fertility, its ability to retain moisture, and the structure of the soil.

Feeding Crane Farm is a family farm project growing a wide array of certified organic vegetables at 1400 feet in Penn Valley. They strive to grow their produce in a manner that maximizes nutrition for people while improving the health of the ecosystem in which they farm and providing a secure livelihood for themselves and the people who work with them. They use an evolving array of organic practices to build soil, increase productivity, and increase the nutrient density of their produce. www.feedingcranefarm.com

Bluebird Farm is owned and operated by Malaika Bishop. Malaika has been active in the local farming and food movement for over a decade and many of you might know her from her involvement with Sierra Harvest. In her first full year of running her own farm, Malaika is managing two farm locations, one on Cement Hill road at the Jacobson Dude Ranch and the other at the Sierra Friends Center (formally known as Woolman) off Jones Bar Road. Bluebird farm will be contributing regular salad offerings for the CSA as well as an assortment of other crops. In addition to vegetables, Bluebird farm is offering a flower share where you can treat yourself or a loved one to a generous weekly bouquet of flowers all season long.

Starbright Acres Family Farm produces certified organic nutritious, delicious, planet friendly food for our local community. Ken & Aleta Barrett and their two children founded Starbright Acres Family Farm in 2010 with the concept of growing a commercially and financially viable quantity of produce in a semi-urban setting. They now sell over $100,000 of certified organic produce per acre in cultivation. 90% is sold within 10 miles of the farm. Starbright Farm also supports our local food network by hosting field trips, getting involved with local schools & agricultural programs, selling vegetable starts, and sharing farming knowledge with community members. Nutritious, delicious, planet friendly food – Eat right at Starbright! www.starbrightacresfarm.com

But wait, there’s more!

For additional charges, you can choose to add the following to your CSA subscription:

MushBarn: weekly rotating selection of fresh delicious mushrooms

Bluebird Farm: weekly bouquets of stunning sunflowers, weekly selection of nutritious microgreens

Deer Creek Bakehouse: weekly delivery of fresh-baked organic breads. Country Sourdough or rotating Baker’s Choice subscriptions available

Sun & Cellar Cannery: monthly delivery of an assortment of pickles, ferments, jams, preserves, sauces, and more! A different curation of four bottled goods each month.

How to participate

Head over to First Rain Farm’s CSA page to sign up. Pick add-on offerings to be included with your weekly produce box, decide where you want to pick up your haul, either at First Rain Farm located at 19832 Rector Rd, Nevada City or Starbright Acres Farm at 12575 Polaris Dr. in Grass Valley.

CSA Details

Duration: June 7th-October 25th 2023 (21 weeks)

Cost: $672 ($32/week)

Pick-up: Wednesdays between 4-7pm

Contents: Over the course of the season you will receive over 40 different produce varieties!

Pick-up Options

1. First Rain Farm: 19832 Rector Rd, Nevada City

or

2. Starbright Acres Farm: 12575 Polaris Dr, Grass Valley