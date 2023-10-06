Nevada City, CA – The “Pink Patch Project” is here! For the entire month of October, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies and police officers from partnering jurisdictions are wearing pink badges in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in addition to selling pink badges and one-of-a-kind breast cancer challenge coins to support local breast cancer research.

NCSO staff show off their pink patches and pink patch attire. Photo by Leslie Williams of NCSO.

Each year, five collaborating agencies—NCSO, Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada City Police Department, Truckee Police Department and Nevada County Probation—come together in a shared goal to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research. Each participating agency is selling their agency-branded pink patches for $10 each and one-of-a-kind breast cancer challenge coins for $20 each. One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of patches and coins is collectively donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation for breast cancer research every year. Last year, the five agencies raised $4,500 from raffle tickets alone. Momentum of the Pink Patch Project inspired the Grass Valley Fire Department to join the ranks this year in wearing and selling their own pink patch for breast cancer research.

Agency-branded pink patches from participating jurisdictions may be purchased at NCSO, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, for $10 each. This year’s breast cancer coin is extra special and is available presently for pre-order in person at the Sheriff’s Office for $20. Coins are expected to be available for pick up later this month. In addition to purchasing patches and coins at participating agencies, throughout the month, law enforcement will be hosting special Pink Patch Project events. Brewery lovers are invited to join Nevada County Probation at Grass Valley Brewery on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5 – 7 p.m. to purchase pink patches and coins. Additional events will be announced soon.

Patches and coins may be purchased at all participating agencies (days/hours of operation may vary by location). Purchase method at NCSO is cash or check only. NCSO is located at the Eric Rood Administration Center, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 280 (second floor), Nevada City, CA 95959.