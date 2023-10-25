Grass Valley, Calif. — To many of us, the coming of fall is a favorite time of the year. Cooler temperatures, harvest season, and the glorious change of our Nevada County trees into fall colors are welcome after a hot summer.

California State Parks photo

Showcasing the change in fall colors are our three local state parks – Empire Mine State Historic Park, South Yuba River State Park and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.

The deciduous trees and vines put on quite a show each fall in Empire Mine’s landscaped grounds. In the visitor center, park visitors may pick up the “Guide to Trees in the Gardens of EMSHP,” a free self-guided tour brochure and map to take on a stroll through the grounds, identifying the presenters of nature’s colors.

Photos by California State Parks

South Yuba River State Park and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park both have lots to offer as our county transitions into fall. Meandering family walks are perfect in these parks this time of year and help us appreciate the glory of this season.

The main street of North Bloomfield, in Malakoff Diggins SHP, is lined with striking red and yellow colored trees, accenting the white historic buildings.

Take some time to let nature be your guide! Visit the park websites for open hours, directions, entry fees, and other information to plan your fall colors trip:

www.parks.ca.gov/EmpireMine

www.parks.ca.gov/SouthYubaRiver

www.parks.ca.gov/MalakoffDiggins

www.sierragoldparksfoundation.org