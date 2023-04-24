The Center for the Arts is pleased to present another night of great cabaret music with Lolo’s Lounge Featuring Tamara Fouyer in the Marisa Funk Theater on May 7, 2023.

As official Groove Hostess, Lorraine Gervais continues to bring locally known guest performers onstage with her for the Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Series. For May 7th’s show, she and her fellow bandmates are looking forward to bringing Tamara Fouyer onstage as the featured vocal guest along with Tamara’s long-time pianist, Alan Feeny.

Tamara Fouyer is a longtime Nevada County resident who has followed her musical dreams of performing since childhood. With a love of music from classical opera, Broadway to jazz, she has performed in many shows including solo cabarets, accompanied by pianist Alan Feeney, at the Miners Foundry, The Center for the Arts, and at Off Broadstreet Theater. Tamara has also performed with Cabernet Duo and Swingtime Jazz Combo at other various local venues. After studying classical voice and piano in her early years with Laura June Breen, who influenced her life and vocal style, she then attended college in Spain. Tamara continues to share her love of performing and incorporating Romance languages and enduring melodies with local audiences. She lives in Grass Valley with her husband, Jason Fouyer, and their two children.

One of Lorraine’s goals for each show has been to dive into some new musical territories for both musicians and audiences. While Tamara is primarily known for being a jazz singer, she’s been very happy to go down some new musical paths for this show with some fun brainstorming between the two singers. The result is what they are calling a “Double Standards” kind of show—combining iconic pop and soul tunes into jazz arrangements and creating some new classics along the way. With a little something for everyone, the evening will include a dip into pure Ella Fitzgerald and Eartha Kitt, and on into some new jazzy and funky vibes from performers like Annie Lennox, Procol Harem, Lizzo, the Shirelles, Katrina and the Waves, Credence, Chris Isaak, Bill Withers, Amy Winehouse, and yes— even Rod Stewart! As usual, Lorraine and her guests are backed by a group of stellar players who are well-versed and very happy to play for these unique shows.

These special shows only happen once so get your tickets and meet up with some friends for a music-filled night on May 7, 2023 at The Center for the Arts.

WHAT: Lolo’s Lounge Featuring Tamara Fouyer WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Sunday, May 7, 2023 | Doors 6:00 pm Show 7:00 pm TICKETS: $30-60 (member discounts available) | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3GfCXgt or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.