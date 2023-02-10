GRASS VALLEY, CA, February 10, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the esteemed cabaret series Lolo’s Lounge featuring Cassidy Joy in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 5, 2023.

Cassidy Joy and Lolo Gervais

Now in her second year of hosting and performing with unique and talented guests who are locally known in many different music genres, Lorraine Gervais is happy to welcome Cassidy Joy to share the stage with her at The Center.

As original members of the Velvet Foxes in early 2020 (along with Alvetta Newby-Jones), they’ve been looking forward to having an opportunity to sing together again — and here it is! With this show they’ll be performing the music of some of their favorite women singers of rock, soul, and pop, starting back in the 1960s with Laura Nyro, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tributes to other music legends will include Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Norah Jones, KD Lang, Christine McVie, and many more. As always, the band onstage behind them is comprised of a core group of stellar players including Ray Sayre, Tim Bulkley, and Charlie Faber, with very special guest bandmates Chris and Jon Kelly on guitar, trumpet, piano, and backup harmonies. Truly, a show that just shouldn’t be missed!

Cassidy Joy is a multi-genre vocalist, instrumentalist, and songwriter, with roots spanning from Celtic & folk music to classic rock, country, pop, and beyond. Most prominently known for being half of the local female folk duo Sugar Mountain (with Karen Woerner), Joy has also made a name for herself as a successful solo artist and band leader, contributing vocals throughout the years to Cousin Cricket, The Rayos, Objects In The Mirror, Achilles Wheel, The Velvet Foxes, and more. In 2019, Joy was chosen to record vocals on a Peter Blachley album alongside Folk legends David Mansfield and Henry Diltz, and in 2021, Sugar Mountain was the opening group for international guitar icon Tommy Emmanuel. Under her own direction, she has also led bands both large and small to festival stages and has produced and starred in an endearing Linda Ronstadt Tribute concert in 2016 with a 13-piece band. While her solo material consists of some original songs, Joy identifies most as an interpretive singer, finding inspiration from music decades and centuries before, while breathing new life into old melodies.

Don’t miss this cabaret-style, intimate evening of songs with Lolo’s Lounge featuring Cassidy Joy at The Center for the Arts on March 5, 2023.

WHAT: Lolo’s Lounge Featuring Cassidy Joy

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Sunday, March 5, 2023 | Doors 6:00 p.m. Show 7:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $20-60 | thecenterforthearts.org

WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3UZ1NFn or (530) 274-8384

