GRASS VALLEY, CA, September 15, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Lolo’s Lounge featuring Chris and Jon Kelly in the Marisa Funk Theater on October 8, 2023.

Lolo’s Cabaret Lounge will be back in full force (our seventh show in the series) with a couple of Lorraine’s all-time favorite musical partners in crime, Chris and Jon Kelly. Identical twins and all-around bon vivants whose gifts include piano, guitar, trumpet, a love for strong three-part harmonies, and the tradition of a few whiskey nips for the band to keep rehearsals on the right track. All three singers enjoy way too many kinds of music, so they’re going for a wide range of cool soulful songs with interesting grooves, big vocals, and sensational storytelling, all played by a solid band and full horn section. They’ll be playing songs from Marc Broussard, George Michael, Andreas Aleman, Bobby Caldwell, OutKast, Tevin Campbell, Tina Turner, Mindi Abair, Peter Gabriel, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Brand New Heavies and yes — even a bit of Tom Jones and more!

Along with the usual lineup of Lolo’s stellar players: Ray Sayre, Tim Bulkley, Charlie Faber, and Matt Langley, they’re also excited to have special guest keyboardist and old friend Bob Villwock flying in from Austin, Tony Unger on nylon-string guitar, and newcomer to the roster, Tyler Smith, on sax from Truckee rounding out the horn section. With this ten-piece band on stage, this evening is going to be one you really don’t want to miss.

Jon and Chris Kelly are twin brothers who grew up here in Grass Valley. Playing piano from a very early age, their musical interests continued to develop through multiple facets, including trumpet, French horn, percussion, and choir. After graduating from Nevada Union High School, their ongoing musical pursuits included both undergraduate studies in jazz and musical theatre, as well as performance opportunities through West Coast touring, cruise ship contracts, and regional theatre contracts on the East Coast. They now spend the majority of their time performing their “The Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos” show, which they have been bringing to Northern California audiences since 2008.

The twins have had the great pleasure of performing with Lorraine on several occasions, both as backup singers and as bandmates (with plenty of buffoonery in between). They are thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to once again share the stage with the legendary Lolo as featured vocalists, and to bring you a collection of songs never before performed by the twins (or by anybody else on that stage for that matter). Featuring the magic grooves of Lolo’s band and a dreamy horn section, it will be a night to remember with Lolo and the Brobros at The Center for the Arts on October 8, 2023.

WHAT: Lolo’s Lounge Featuring Chris and Jon Kelly WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Sunday, October 8, 2023 | Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:00 pm TICKETS: $15-55 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3TBUClr or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.