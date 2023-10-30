Grass Valley, CA – Embark on a musical journey with award-winning pianist Spencer Myer, featuring Claude Debussy’s “24 Preludes.” Myer’s return to InConcert Sierra’s stage promises to evoke a rich tapestry of emotions and moods that are a signature of Debussy’s compositions, Sunday, Nov 19 at 2pm.

Spencer Myer

A former American Pianists Association Fellowship winner, Myer has garnered acclaim for his musical talent. His decision to perform the entire set of 24 Debussy Preludes, rarely heard as an entire program in concert, is a testament to his artistry and his dedication to delivering an extraordinary musical experience.

Debussy was a pioneering composer of the Impressionist style in music, and his preludes are a prime example of this innovative approach. They are a remarkable collection of short piano pieces that are known for their beauty and exploratory nature.

Each is a miniature musical masterpiece, often with evocative titles and a unique atmosphere. Similar to a book of fantastical short stories that paint pictures in our minds with words, Debussy uses music to paint those scenes. Debussy’s exploration of harmonies, colors, and textures in these compositions opened new doors in classical music and significantly influenced the development of 20th-century music.

Preludes remain popular and highly regarded among pianists and music enthusiasts, appreciated for their sheer beauty and the innovative, groundbreaking spirit that Debussy brought to classical music.

Spencer Myer is a favorite of InConcert Sierra and expressed his enthusiasm for this upcoming performance: “Debussy’s Préludes are evocative portraits of so many imaginable sounds and smells and characters and landscapes, from dancing fairies to footprints in the snow, to golden-haired maidens to fireworks. InConcert Sierra’s deeply colorful Grotrian piano and acoustically stunning venue of the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church provide a perfect setting for these 24 sound paintings, and I can’t wait to bring them to the ICS audience!”

Spencer Myer’s career was launched with three prestigious prizes: First Prize in the 2004 UNISA International Piano Competition in South Africa, the 2006 Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Association and the Gold Medal from the 2008 New Orleans International Piano Competition. Since then his solo career has soared and he is currently Associate Professor of Piano at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the magic of Debussy’s “24 Preludes” brought to life by Spencer Myer.

The venue for the concert is located at 12889 Osborne Hill Road (Seventh-day Adventist Church) in Grass Valley. For additional information and tickets, please visit www.inconcertsierra.org or contact us at 530-273-3990.

What: Pianist Spencer Myer When: Sunday, November 19, 2pm (1:15pm Pre-concert Forum) Where: 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley, CA Tickets: $48 general, youth under 18 free

InConcert Sierra is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing exceptional classical and choral music to the Grass Valley community. Through a commitment to artistic excellence, InConcert Sierra continues to enrich the cultural life of our region.