The Miners Foundry Cultural Center and Holt Ballet Conservatory are pleased to present “Clara & The Nutcracker” in four performances December 8 through 10, 2022. Enjoy a delightful presentation of holiday cheer and tradition in historical Nevada City with a talented cast of dancers, colorful costumes, magical sets, and the wonderful music of the holidays.

photography by Kathrynwhitephotography.com

The 1892 two-act ballet was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, and features the beloved musical score of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. “Clara & The Nutcracker” is local dance legend Yelena Holt’s delightful version of the classic holiday tale “The Nutcracker Suite” by E.T.A. Hoffmann. Holt’s version focuses on the transformation of title character Clara from a child to a young lady, set in Victorian times. Clara’s Christmas present of a toy nutcracker solider inspires a magical dream filled with battling mice, dancing sugar canes, and visits from ambassadors from afar. These variations provide an opportunity for classically trained ballet dancers to showcase and share their carefully crafted talent. This version and Clara’s “journey” offers a question for the audience to decide: “Was it all really a dream, or is magic real?”

The cast of 65 performers runs the gamut from youngsters making their stage debut to advanced accomplished dancers performing en pointe, and all levels in between. Dancers range in age from 3-60, all full of excitement to share their hard work and loving hearts. Aspen Devir performs the title role of Clara and professional Christopher Selbie majestically performs the Nutcracker Prince. Rounding out the featured cast will be Luna Quaglia (Sugar Plum Fairy), Devan Burton (Snow Queen), Tenaya Anderson (Rose in Waltz of the Flowers), Vince Lucia (Herr Drosselmeyer) and Amari Lucia (Mouse King).

Holt reflects on her students: “My highest level students are pre-professionals in the making; I take annual trips to New York and am inspired by the skill and talent of the professional actors and dancers there. That said, you don’t have to travel to New York to see quality ballet theater! We feature up and coming ballet talent, and I am proud to present this level of skill and art to our local community.”

The costumes are magnificent, richly layered and custom created from Romania and Moldova. The production features hand painted backdrops and scenic design by award-winning local artist Pamela Hodges.

Children will be enchanted and adults will be inspired by this performance to remember.

Holt Ballet Conservatory opened in 2011 and specializes in traditional classical ballet training for students ages 3 and up.

The Miners Foundry offers time-honored hospitality and HBC dancers bring vibrant energy and faithful dedication to the art of ballet in this classical favorite. The Miners Foundry features a no host full bar and treats will be available for purchase.

The Box Office opens one hour before each performance and the doors to the theatre open 30 minutes before each performance. The December 8, 9, and 10 evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m. and the December 10 matinee begins at 1:00 p.m. Enjoy family time together with this celebration of dance, music, and theater!